Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise

Actress Momina Iqbal has announced the passing of her father via her social media account.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Mere Humnasheen actress shared the saddening news in the early hours of Thursday, June 20.
The actress penned, “I am deeply saddened to inform you all that my father has passed away.”
She further continued her story mentioning a Quranic verse, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”*-*(Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return)”
The Pakistani showbiz star then mentioned the details of the funeral.
“Loc: Miani Sahab Qabristan, Bahawalpur Road Janazgah (Lahore). Funeral Time: 7:30 am 20th June,” the Samjhota actress noted.
Many celebrities and the fans sent heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the grieving family.
The actress earlier marked her parents’ 31st anniversary by sharing a post on her Instagram account last year in October.
She captioned, “Happy Anniversary Ama Jaan Baba Jaan.”
“Thanks Ama baba for setting an extraordinary example of life long love. I’m a daughter from a strong man and beautiful Ama i’m so proud to be i’m,” penned the Grift actress.
Momina was last seen in Har Pal Geo drama Ghaata.