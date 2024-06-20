Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour

Sabrina Carpenter has thrilled her fans by announcing her 2024 headlining Short 'n' Sweet tour, set to take place across North America.
The 29-date tour is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 23 in Columbus, Ohio, and will stop in a number of American and Canadian cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin, and more, according to a press release.
The Cash App Presale will start ticket presales on Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The Team Sabrina presale will start on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 28, the general onsale will begin.
Throughout the tour, Carpenter will have the assistance of Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna.
The Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which collaborated with PLUS1 on this tour which "will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community," per the press release.
Carpenter also announced in June about her new album, Short n’ Sweet, which will be released on Friday, August 23.