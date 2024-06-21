Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal critique Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aryaan’s Chandu Champion has been running in cinemas since June 14 and is being praised by audience and Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Ek Tha Tiger actress reviewed and spoke highly of the movie.
“Kabirrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, you brought such a incredible story to life,” penned Katrina, lauding the director and producer Kabir Khan.
Katrina further continued writing, “was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film.”
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress then sang praises of Kartik’s performance.
“Such a outstanding performance by @kartikaaryan and all the cast,” she noted tagging the actor.
Meanwhile, Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal also turned to his Instagram and posted a story complimenting the film.
“Thoroughly enjoyed watching the Film! Incredible story telling @kabirkhankk Sir. Moves you, inspires you, entertains you! Spectacular work @kartikaaryan keep shining brother… Salute to the true champion… Murlikant Sir!!!” wrote the Raazi actor.
Chandu Champion is based on the exceptional story of Murlikant Petker, India’s first paralympic gold medalist who overcame every obstacle coming in his way.