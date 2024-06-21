Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Kakuda’ to release on…

After the box-office hit Munjya, director Aditya Sarpotdar is all set to give us chills with his forthcoming Kakuda starring Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh.
On Friday, June 21, the Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan director shared the releasing date of his upcoming film via Instagram.
“Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari - #Kakuda aa raha hai ‘12 July’ ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein, ” Sarpotdar wrote as he shared the film’s poster.
He then added, “Kyunki #AbMardKhatreMeinHai, #Kakuda only on #ZEE5,” tagging the cast and streaming platform.
The film follows the story of a village in Uttar Pradesh which is normal seemingly but behind it is a curse inflicted for years. Each house of the village has two corresponding doors with one being smaller than the other. The village has a mysterious ritual that needs the smaller door to be opened every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. sharp. If someone fails to follow the rule, he will invite the rage of Kakuda who will punish the man of that house.
Kakuda is slated to premiere on July 12 on Zee5.
Produced by RSVP Movies, the film consists of an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmuh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.
Meanwhile, the Dabangg actress is preparing to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in the coming days.