Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement  

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Canada, marking the start of their Copa America title defense.
As per Sports Brief, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, set up Julian Alvarez for the first goal in the 47th minute with a sublime through pass.
This assist helped Messi achieve the most goal contributions in major international tournaments, totaling 26 goals and 28 assists.
Meanwhile, Messi surpassed legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele with his 54th goal and assist in World Cup and Copa America tournaments.
However, this Copa America might be Messi’s last, and he aims to add another international trophy to his collection.
Following the win, Messi sent a message to fans via social media, saying, "First step," accompanied by the Argentinian flag.
Argentina's next matches are against Chile on June 25 and Peru on June 29, with the goal of finishing first in Group A to advance to the knockout phase.
Additionally, Messi also became the most-capped player in Copa America history, marking his 35th appearance, surpassing Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone.