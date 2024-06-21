Sports

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Canada, marking the start of their Copa America title defense

  by Web Desk
  June 21, 2024
Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Canada, marking the start of their Copa America title defense.

As per Sports Brief, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, set up Julian Alvarez for the first goal in the 47th minute with a sublime through pass.

This assist helped Messi achieve the most goal contributions in major international tournaments, totaling 26 goals and 28 assists.

Meanwhile, Messi surpassed legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele with his 54th goal and assist in World Cup and Copa America tournaments.

However, this Copa America might be Messi’s last, and he aims to add another international trophy to his collection.

Following the win, Messi sent a message to fans via social media, saying, "First step," accompanied by the Argentinian flag.

Argentina's next matches are against Chile on June 25 and Peru on June 29, with the goal of finishing first in Group A to advance to the knockout phase.

Additionally, Messi also became the most-capped player in Copa America history, marking his 35th appearance, surpassing Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone.

Sports News

Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles