Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might not be getting back together before the birth of their first baby
On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly reported that the Transformer star, 38, told MKG that she “is done for good” as her delivery date approaches.
Even though the pop icon, 34, reportedly “wants to get back together,” Meghan “doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him.”
It is important to mention that the former couple quietly parted ways in November 2024, only two weeks after announcing their pregnancy.
Meanwhile, they “don’t talk at great lengths,” but they “have exchanged a few texts” and Meghan “wants him to be a part of their child’s life” but she “doesn't want to be in a relationship with him.”
Getting a little “space” from the Bloody Valentine hitmaker has seemingly “been beneficial” for the mother-to-be.
Notably, Meghan Fox is expected to deliver in March 2025.
The Hollywood actress is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green.
MGK shares 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.