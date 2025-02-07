Entertainment

Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Machine Gun Kelly and pregnant Megan Fox have split before the birth of their first baby

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Megan Fox officially done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before babys birth
Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might not be getting back together before the birth of their first baby

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly reported that the Transformer star, 38, told MKG that she “is done for good” as her delivery date approaches.

Even though the pop icon, 34, reportedly “wants to get back together,” Meghan “doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him.”

It is important to mention that the former couple quietly parted ways in November 2024, only two weeks after announcing their pregnancy.

Meanwhile, they “don’t talk at great lengths,” but they “have exchanged a few texts” and Meghan “wants him to be a part of their child’s life” but she “doesn't want to be in a relationship with him.”

Getting a little “space” from the Bloody Valentine hitmaker has seemingly “been beneficial” for the mother-to-be.

Notably, Meghan Fox is expected to deliver in March 2025.

The Hollywood actress is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green.

MGK shares 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing

Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate

Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Angelina Jolie makes big announcement about kids after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie makes big announcement about kids after Brad Pitt divorce
Bianca Censori reacts to Grammys red carpet stunt after Kanye West statement
Bianca Censori reacts to Grammys red carpet stunt after Kanye West statement
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Ed Sheeran cracks up during playful head massage in India
Ed Sheeran cracks up during playful head massage in India
Lady Gaga fiancé Michael Polansky sets clear demands after engagement
Lady Gaga fiancé Michael Polansky sets clear demands after engagement
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc., passes away at 54
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury
Gracie Abrams huge claims about Taylor Swift sparks fans fury