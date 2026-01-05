Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

The social media influencer and Tom Brady were spotted dancing and getting cozy in a New Year's Eve outing

  • By Hania Jamil
Alix Earle, Tom Bradys rumoured romance fuelled by dads surprise shout-out
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle's dad, Thomas "TJ" Earle, has name-dropped Tom Brady in a surprising move amid his daughter's speculated romance with the NFL star.

In a TikTok video shared by TJ's wife, Ashley Earle, over the weekend, TJ could be heard making a conversation with his wife as she got ready.

The 40-year-old was wearing a blue velvet blazer and shared that it previously belonged to TJ.

"I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," TJ said in the video, to which Ashley replied, "Are you joking?"

"I swear to God," he said as Ashley teased back, "Are you serious? … You know what, honey, you just say the darnedest things. How ironic is that."

The light-hearted interaction was posted after Alix was spotted in an intimate gathering with Tom at a New Year's Eve event in St Barths.

A source previously confirmed that the influencer and the seven-time Super Bowl champion attended the same New Year's Eve event on the Caribbean island, where they hung out and looked cosy together.

In the now viral clips, Alix could be seen smiling and leaning close to Tom, sparking romance rumours. The two were also spotted dancing together.

On the other hand, the social media influencer ended things with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 after two years of dating.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady finalised his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in 2022.

The NFL player shares two kids, Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 16, with Bündchen, 45, as well as a third child, son Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover

North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover
Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ music plans for Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ music plans for Season 2
Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser

Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser
Jacob Elordi’s stellar performance earns him first major Critics Choice award

Jacob Elordi’s stellar performance earns him first major Critics Choice award
Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026
Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead

Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead
Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win

Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win
Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela
Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event
Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

Popular News

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video
15 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
an hour ago
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out
44 minutes ago