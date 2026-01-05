Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle's dad, Thomas "TJ" Earle, has name-dropped Tom Brady in a surprising move amid his daughter's speculated romance with the NFL star.
In a TikTok video shared by TJ's wife, Ashley Earle, over the weekend, TJ could be heard making a conversation with his wife as she got ready.
The 40-year-old was wearing a blue velvet blazer and shared that it previously belonged to TJ.
"I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," TJ said in the video, to which Ashley replied, "Are you joking?"
"I swear to God," he said as Ashley teased back, "Are you serious? … You know what, honey, you just say the darnedest things. How ironic is that."
The light-hearted interaction was posted after Alix was spotted in an intimate gathering with Tom at a New Year's Eve event in St Barths.
A source previously confirmed that the influencer and the seven-time Super Bowl champion attended the same New Year's Eve event on the Caribbean island, where they hung out and looked cosy together.
In the now viral clips, Alix could be seen smiling and leaning close to Tom, sparking romance rumours. The two were also spotted dancing together.
On the other hand, the social media influencer ended things with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 after two years of dating.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady finalised his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in 2022.
The NFL player shares two kids, Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 16, with Bündchen, 45, as well as a third child, son Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.