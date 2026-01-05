North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover

Entertainment
North West has once again taken the internet by storm with her bold new fashion choices.

Over the weekend, the 12-year-old shared several videos on her TikTok account, Kim and North, where she could be seen with a bridge piercing.

Both North and a friend wore several silver, ball-shaped piercings on their faces in the newly shared clips while dancing and lip-syncing to multiple songs.

Besides the seemingly fake body modification, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also flaunted her black grills.

Previously, she made headlines with some sparkly, diamond-encrusted pointed grills that she got for Christmas.

In the videos, North could also be seen styling her 106-carat diamond skull pendant that was a Christmas present from her mom.

She paired the diamond pendant with an oversized Balenciaga jersey, pleated mini skirt, tights and a pair of fuzzy boots.

North West has always been backed by her mom, Kim, over her style and fashion choices, which the 45-year-old called "unique".

In a September TikTok for Complex Style, the SKIMS founder said North has taught her about fashion through her self-expression.

"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves."

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

