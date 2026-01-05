Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

By Fatima Hassan

The popular host won major trophy at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards for the second time

Jimmy Kimmel's past year was extremely "chaotic"! 

The 58-year-old American television host and comedian took the second-ever trophy at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, January 4th.

Kimmel won for Best Talk Show for his popular American Broadcasting Company (ABC) show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! It faced a six-day suspension in September last year.

After the star-studded event, the critically acclaimed host, whose real name is James Christian Kimmel, reflected on the challenges he and his show experienced, especially when it was suspended after his insensitive monologue on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"It was almost a near-death experience for me. Of course, not literally, but I did feel a little bit like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn watching their own funeral, when all this stuff happened," he told reporters in the winner's room.

He continued, "To be here and to see that people reacted to it in not just a positive way, but in almost a desperate way, we're like, 'Oh boy, when they come after the comedians, this is when we draw the line. We’re very grateful that they drew the line at us."  

For those unaware, after the six-day suspension of the show, Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air on September 23rd, after the immense protest by his fellow artists.   

