Josh Hutcherson has found himself in the middle of a peculiar online cancellation amid the confirmation of making the Hunger Games return.
Ahead of the major news of him returning to the franchise with Jennifer Lawrence, the Bridge to Terabithia star made headlines during his appearance in i-D magazine's "Camera Roll Roulette" segment with Jordan Firstman, where he got in trouble with Swifties.
During the segment, Josh shared a snap from Taylor Swift's 2024 Eras Tour, featuring himself and his mom.
As Jordan, his co-star from the comedy series I Love LA, called it "really cute", Josh explained that his mother had taken him.
When asked if he was a Swiftie, Josh responded, "I'm not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not."
The clip went viral on the social media platforms, with Taylor's fans calling out Josh for just attending her shows for "attention".
A fan penned, "ur a Grown man...wtf do you mean my mom made me?????? say no!"
While many called the actor out for either using Taylor's name for fame or being disingenuous, others have defended Josh, calling out the absurdity of the potential cancellation.
One user noted, "Actual predators, racists, rapists, abusers, etc in Hollywood and yet swifties wanna put their energy towards cancelling Josh Hutcherson? Because he (checks note) isn't a swiftie?
A second X post read, "yall they're cancelling josh hutcherson bc he has a god relationship with his mom and took her to see her favorite artist."
"imagine hating on josh hutcherson for giving his opinions," a third user added.
Another post pointed out Josh's social work, noting, "the concept of being mad at josh hutcherson...a celebrity who actually uses his voice and speaks out on social issues...because he doesn't like taylor swift."
The intriguing discourse took place, as it has been confirmed that Josh and Jennifer Lawrence are set to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to be released on November 20, 2026.