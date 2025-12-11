Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

The 'Hunger Games' star is set to return to the prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping' with Jennifer Lawrence

  • By Hania Jamil
Josh Hutchersons Swifties trouble explained amid Hunger Games return buzz
Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

Josh Hutcherson has found himself in the middle of a peculiar online cancellation amid the confirmation of making the Hunger Games return.

Ahead of the major news of him returning to the franchise with Jennifer Lawrence, the Bridge to Terabithia star made headlines during his appearance in i-D magazine's "Camera Roll Roulette" segment with Jordan Firstman, where he got in trouble with Swifties.

During the segment, Josh shared a snap from Taylor Swift's 2024 Eras Tour, featuring himself and his mom.

As Jordan, his co-star from the comedy series I Love LA, called it "really cute", Josh explained that his mother had taken him.

You Might Like:

When asked if he was a Swiftie, Josh responded, "I'm not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not."

The clip went viral on the social media platforms, with Taylor's fans calling out Josh for just attending her shows for "attention".

A fan penned, "ur a Grown man...wtf do you mean my mom made me?????? say no!"

While many called the actor out for either using Taylor's name for fame or being disingenuous, others have defended Josh, calling out the absurdity of the potential cancellation.

One user noted, "Actual predators, racists, rapists, abusers, etc in Hollywood and yet swifties wanna put their energy towards cancelling Josh Hutcherson? Because he (checks note) isn't a swiftie?

A second X post read, "yall they're cancelling josh hutcherson bc he has a god relationship with his mom and took her to see her favorite artist."

"imagine hating on josh hutcherson for giving his opinions," a third user added.

Another post pointed out Josh's social work, noting, "the concept of being mad at josh hutcherson...a celebrity who actually uses his voice and speaks out on social issues...because he doesn't like taylor swift."

The intriguing discourse took place, as it has been confirmed that Josh and Jennifer Lawrence are set to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to be released on November 20, 2026.

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours
Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod

Selena Gomez shares surprising post with Benny Blanco after Golden Globes nod
Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert

Shakira’s sons steal show with their vocals during LMYNL Argentina concert
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post
Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence

Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence
D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation

D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation
Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Latest News

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie to debut in new Netflix show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie to debut in new Netflix show?