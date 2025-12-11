Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned heads on the red carpet, but their body language prompted serious speculation about their relationship status.
According to RadarOnline, the Wonka star and the Kylie cosmetics founder attempted to dispel split rumors with a PDA-heavy red carpet outing, but exclusive analysis by body language expert Inbaal Honigman indicates tension in their relationship at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere on December 8.
“Even though the couple attempts to present a united front on the red carpet, their poses tell a different story. In many of the photos, Kylie and Timothée's body language is at odds with one another," Honigman explains.
The expert added that when couples are in sync and see eye to eye, their body language typically reflects this through mirroring.
She noted, "Kylie and Timothée's facial expressions are not mirroring one another hardly at all in these recent photos. When he smiles brightly, lips parted and cheeks raised, at the same time her lips are pursed together."
Honigman noted that Kylie and Timothée often appear misaligned in photos, suggesting they may be leading separate lives and lending some weight to split rumors.
She shared how "This is a couple who used to be photographed squeezed tightly together at all times until recently."
The expert warned, "This isn't clear proof that they've split up, but it is an indication that the honeymoon phase is over for the beautiful pair, and they may need to work at the relationship."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, began dating in early 2023 recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet's new film Marty Supreme together.