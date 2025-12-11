Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship

The 'Wonka' star and 'The Kardashians' star stepped out at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s outing hints at shocking turn in relationship

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned heads on the red carpet, but their body language prompted serious speculation about their relationship status.

According to RadarOnline, the Wonka star and the Kylie cosmetics founder attempted to dispel split rumors with a PDA-heavy red carpet outing, but exclusive analysis by body language expert Inbaal Honigman indicates tension in their relationship at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere on December 8.

“Even though the couple attempts to present a united front on the red carpet, their poses tell a different story. In many of the photos, Kylie and Timothée's body language is at odds with one another," Honigman explains.

The expert added that when couples are in sync and see eye to eye, their body language typically reflects this through mirroring.

You Might Like:

She noted, "Kylie and Timothée's facial expressions are not mirroring one another hardly at all in these recent photos. When he smiles brightly, lips parted and cheeks raised, at the same time her lips are pursed together."

Honigman noted that Kylie and Timothée often appear misaligned in photos, suggesting they may be leading separate lives and lending some weight to split rumors.

She shared how "This is a couple who used to be photographed squeezed tightly together at all times until recently."

The expert warned, "This isn't clear proof that they've split up, but it is an indication that the honeymoon phase is over for the beautiful pair, and they may need to work at the relationship."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, began dating in early 2023 recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet's new film Marty Supreme together.

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post
Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence

Beyoncé set for glamorous Met Gala comeback after decade-long absence
D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation

D4vd Case: Major arrest looms in Celeste Rivas death investigation
Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography

Taylor Swift struggles to pick top 5 songs from her massive hit discography
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial postponed
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reuniting for new ‘Hunger Games’ film
‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release
Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Latest News

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado breaks silence after months in hiding
King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit

King Willem, Queen Máxima to host Finland Presidential Couple for State Visit
Princess Anne, Sir Timothy ignite buzz by dropping royal titles on key note

Princess Anne, Sir Timothy ignite buzz by dropping royal titles on key note
Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post