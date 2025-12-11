Lily Collins celebrates ‘full circle moment’ with Victoria Beckham in sweet post

Lily Collins had the biggest fangirl moment on Jimmy Fallon’s show, and she can’t stop thinking about it.
After meeting her idol Victoria Beckham on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the Emily in Paris starlet took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, December 10, reflecting on the dream come true moment.
Sharing a carousel of photos from the on-and-off screen moments of the show, Collins penned, “Full circle (and pinch me) moment with the icon that is @victoriabeckham.”
She added, “Thank you @jimmyfallon for making this happen — I’m still speechless and yes, slightly teary-eyed. Always a blast on @fallontonight...”
The Mirror Mirror actress’s appearance on the show began by chatting with Jimmy Fallon about her connection and love for the Spice Girls.
Speaking to the 51-year-old comedian, Lily Collins said, “It’s a very deep love.”
Fallon reminded Collins that she had called herself in her “Posh era” the last time they met, making the actress laugh and say, “I hope I never leave my Posh era.”
The Tonight Show host then surprised the Inheritance actress by bringing Victoria Beckham out from backstage, making Collins visibly emotional and teary-eyed.
During the show, Lady Beckham – who was nicknamed Posh Spice during her time in the 1990’s pop group Spice Girls – shared what inspired that name.
"I was given that nickname because I used to like nice clothes and nice restaurants. In fact, it really helped me out because, in the Spice Girls, the other girls didn't like designer clothes. So when we would do videos or go on stage, they were happy to wear all the free stuff, and I got all the budget," she said.
Reacting to Beckham’s statement, Collins stated, "Oh my God, that's smart! I like how you think.”
Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris Season 5 is slated to release on Netflix on December 18, 2025.