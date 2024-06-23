Entertainment

Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'

Feroze Khan spares some time to grace the premiere of film 'Abhi' days after his second marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Feroze Khan spares some time to grace the premiere of film 'Abhi' days after his second marriage 

Feroze Khan appeared in style at the Nueplex cinemas, Karachi for the premiere of film Abhi days after tying the knot.

A video of Khan has gone viral for all the right reasons that featured him entering the confines of the cinema with utmost grace.


The Gul-e-Rana actor wore a navy blue buttoned down shirt with a pair of jeans. To add more swag to his overall look the actor managed to carry off his sunglasses to perfection.

The audience, his fans and the shutterbugs gathered to meet and greet the actor as he made the star-studded appearance.

He later posed for photographs and even shared his feedback about the movie.

While his followers loved his look, some were not very impressed by his new hairstyle and called it ‘worst.’

For the unversed, Khan has entered matrimony for the second time after divorcing his first wife Alizay Sultan, with whom he shares two kids.

Recently, Feroze Khan shared a lovely picture with his new wife in which both gazed at each other, wishing all his fans Jumma Mubarak. 

Film Abhi that starred Kubra Khan and Gohar Mumtaz in the lead roles hit cinemas on Eid-ul-Adha. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'running out of time' to mend royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'running out of time' to mend royal ties
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend

Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend

Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'

Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash

Entertainment News

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar makes his 40th birthday special
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Mehwish Hayat lights up feeds with her gorgeous Eid looks
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums