Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'

Feroze Khan appeared in style at the Nueplex cinemas, Karachi for the premiere of film Abhi days after tying the knot.
A video of Khan has gone viral for all the right reasons that featured him entering the confines of the cinema with utmost grace.
The Gul-e-Rana actor wore a navy blue buttoned down shirt with a pair of jeans. To add more swag to his overall look the actor managed to carry off his sunglasses to perfection.
The audience, his fans and the shutterbugs gathered to meet and greet the actor as he made the star-studded appearance.
He later posed for photographs and even shared his feedback about the movie.
While his followers loved his look, some were not very impressed by his new hairstyle and called it ‘worst.’
For the unversed, Khan has entered matrimony for the second time after divorcing his first wife Alizay Sultan, with whom he shares two kids.
Recently, Feroze Khan shared a lovely picture with his new wife in which both gazed at each other, wishing all his fans Jumma Mubarak.
Film Abhi that starred Kubra Khan and Gohar Mumtaz in the lead roles hit cinemas on Eid-ul-Adha.