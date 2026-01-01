Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids

The ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker illuminates the Las Vegas residency with fireworks as she celebrates New Year 2026 with Emme and Max

  • By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids
Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year 2026 with fireworks, sparkles, a cheerful audience, and her children!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on the New Year's Eve, the Birthday crooner posted a dazzling video, offering fans a peek into her stunning new year celebrations.

JLo, dressed in a gorgeous magenta gown featuring a plunging neck, made fans swoon as she tightly hugged her children – Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz – onstage.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR live from Las Vegas!” she captioned.

Notably, the concert marked her second of the JLo Show, her new Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After performing the first show, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to Instagram to gush over the audience with a lovely post.

“Vegas… you showed UP. Thank you for an unforgettable first night of THE JLO SHOW. So much love and gratitude for my incredible dancers, band, and the entire crew who bring this dream to life every single night. @nappytabs, @davecabreraofficial, @kley_tarcitano, @kieltutin and @sienna.lalau…what a dream team!!!” she wrote.

The songstress added, “And thank you to @steviemackey and @jarule for coming out and showing love. Benny and @iamshawnbarton for always taking care of your girl. Night one was magic…and we’re just getting started. See you tonight!”

For those unfamiliar, Jennifer Lopez shares her two kids with her third ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch

Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch
Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'
Who dies in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5? Here’s all you need to know

Who dies in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5? Here’s all you need to know
Millie Bobby backs out of ‘Stranger Things 5’ finale for major concern

Millie Bobby backs out of ‘Stranger Things 5’ finale for major concern

Zach Bryan secretly marries girlfriend Samantha Leonard in Spain

Zach Bryan secretly marries girlfriend Samantha Leonard in Spain
Coldplay wraps up 2025 with epic moments from Music of the Spheres Tour

Coldplay wraps up 2025 with epic moments from Music of the Spheres Tour
Taylor Swift wows Travis Kelce with ‘Best Ever’ christmas gift

Taylor Swift wows Travis Kelce with ‘Best Ever’ christmas gift
Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig

Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig
Rob Reiner, Michele's kids face 'nightmare' after parents' deaths

Rob Reiner, Michele's kids face 'nightmare' after parents' deaths
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate New Year's Eve without Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham celebrate New Year's Eve without Brooklyn
Kylie Jenner plans double celebration for Timothée Chalamet ahead of New Year

Kylie Jenner plans double celebration for Timothée Chalamet ahead of New Year
Taylor Swift spreads holiday joy with generous donation

Taylor Swift spreads holiday joy with generous donation

Popular News

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan
58 minutes ago
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026
an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025
2 hours ago