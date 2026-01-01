Jennifer Lopez lights up Las Vegas show to mark New Year 2026 with her kids

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year 2026 with fireworks, sparkles, a cheerful audience, and her children!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on the New Year's Eve, the Birthday crooner posted a dazzling video, offering fans a peek into her stunning new year celebrations.
JLo, dressed in a gorgeous magenta gown featuring a plunging neck, made fans swoon as she tightly hugged her children – Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz – onstage.
“HAPPY NEW YEAR live from Las Vegas!” she captioned.
Notably, the concert marked her second of the JLo Show, her new Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After performing the first show, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to Instagram to gush over the audience with a lovely post.
“Vegas… you showed UP. Thank you for an unforgettable first night of THE JLO SHOW. So much love and gratitude for my incredible dancers, band, and the entire crew who bring this dream to life every single night. @nappytabs, @davecabreraofficial, @kley_tarcitano, @kieltutin and @sienna.lalau…what a dream team!!!” she wrote.
The songstress added, “And thank you to @steviemackey and @jarule for coming out and showing love. Benny and @iamshawnbarton for always taking care of your girl. Night one was magic…and we’re just getting started. See you tonight!”
For those unfamiliar, Jennifer Lopez shares her two kids with her third ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.