Shakira’s fans furious after a man gropes and kisses her mid-concert: Watch

An unruly man has sparked outrage among Shakira’s fans with his shocking move!
During her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour concert at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner was left shocked after facing harassment from a man during a fan-interaction session mid-show.
In a now viral video, Shakira can be seen singing and delightfully engaging with the audience when a man suddenly and forcibly grabs the songstress by her shoulder and kisses her on face.
While the Waka Waka hitmaker handled the moment naturally and professionally by continuing her performance and leaving the spot immediately, a wave of outrage among furious fans sparked chaos online, slamming the man for his “disrespectful” action.
On Instagram, one of the users criticized, “I think it’s disrespectful to the artist. Because of people like that, artists need to be surrounded by bodyguards.”
“When artists limit themselves to having contact with the public, they ruin it, but look how far the disrespect goes,” anther expressed.
A third added, “Utterly disrespectful. That man should be banned from future shows.”
Who is Shakira?
Born on February 2, 1977, Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer.
Through her exceptional singing and songwriting skills, the songstress has won multiple esteemed accolades, including 4 Grammy Awards and 15 Latin Grammy Awards.