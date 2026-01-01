Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
Netflix shows cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

Fans said goodbye to some of the widely well-received series this year due to Netflix cancellations

Shows Netflix cancelled in 2025: From 'The Residence' to 'Boots'

With 2025 coming to an end, fans all over the globe have also said farewell to their favourite series on the most popular streaming platform, Netflix.

A significant portion of credits for the streaming giant's success goes to its original series; however, some of those titles did not end 2025 with a contract for a new season.

With Netflix planning to end the year with an explosive finale of Stranger Things, one of the most renowned series on the platform, some of the shows were forced to end their run in a rather anticlimactic way.

Here is the list of series Netflix cancelled in 2025:

The Recruit


American spy adventure television series, which saw Noah Centineo in the role of a CIA lawyer, was cancelled after two seasons.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2025 about the series' end, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before alum noted, "It is what it is."

The Sandman


The second season was the last time fans saw Tom Sturridge as Dream from Neil Gaiman's comics.

Allan Heinberg, the showrunner, said in January, "The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream's story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season."

Territory


Released on October 24, 2024, Territory is an Australian neo-western drama focusing on a family that runs the world's largest cattle station.

The debut season of the show, featuring six episodes, was not renewed for a new season, and in February 2025, Netflix announced the cancellation of the show.

The Residence


Inspired by the novel The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, the comic murder mystery series was terminated after one season in July 2025.

Pulse 


The medical drama, which follows the personal and professional conflicts of residents at Maguire Hospital, was cancelled in July 2025 after one season.

Fubar


Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy action series, which premiered on May 25, 2023, was scrapped by Netflix in August 2025 after two seasons.

The show follows Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma, with both keeping their identity of being a CIA operative a secret from each other for years.

Too Much


Originally released on July 10, 2025, Too Much follows thirty-something New York City commercial producer Jessica after she moves to London for work following a traumatic breakup.

In London, she falls in love with a musician whom she brings back to the US, where they fight to keep their relationship alive.

While the first season of the show was moderately well-received, it will not be back for another season.

Boots


Following its debut season, the military coming-of-age comedy-drama, based on the memoir The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White, was cancelled by Netflix in December 2025.

Set in the 1990s, the series follows a closeted gay teenager from Louisiana who enlists alongside his best friend.

