BTS confirm March 2026 comeback after four-year hiatus

K-pop most prominent group, BTS, has started the new year with an exciting announcement for their fans.

On Thursday, January 1, the group's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, shared that the seven-member boy group will return with a new album on March 20.

This will mark BTS' first full-group album in three years and nine months, following their anthology album Proof, released in June 2022.

The comeback date was first hinted at via handwritten letters by the members that were delivered to the homes of fans who have maintained their Weverse membership over the past three years.

As they wished their fans on the New Year and expressed their gratitude for supporting them throughout the years, the members subtly teased their return with the date, "2026.03.20."

BTS also marked New Year's Eve with ARMY through a full-group Weverse live broadcast, where they shared their excitement for the highly anticipated comeback.

After the release of the new album, the agency announced that BTS will embark on a large-scale world tour.

