Taylor Swift wows Travis Kelce with ‘Best Ever’ christmas gift

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Taylor Swift's younger brother, Austin Swift, also presented him a gift, but he declined to reveal its details as well

Taylor Swift is completely different when it comes to love.

The Cruel summer singer impressed her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, with what he called the “best” Christmas gift this year; however, fans are unable to find what was the gift.

Speaking on the December 31 episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL star praised the love of his life’s present but didn’t disclose the details.

Travis stated, “The best gift that I got was from Taylor, but it gives away things that we’re trying to keep in house, so not gonna say it,”

He further revealed that Taylor’s younger brother, Austin Swift, also presented him a gift, but he declined to reveal its details as well.

Travis’s brother and co-host of New Heights podcast Jason Kelce jokingly said that “the Swifts are good gift givers,” a sentiment Travis readily agreed with, calling them “great gift givers.”

The adorable pair, who took the internet by storm after announcing their engagement in August, are currently planning their wedding and ensuring to keep the details private.

Travis has been more open about gifts he’s given Swift in the past. Earlier this month, he stated that one of her favorite presents was a bread slicer.

While fans remain curious about the gift, it appears Taylor and Travis are committed to keeping certain moments and gifts private, out of the public eye.

