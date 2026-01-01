Who dies in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5? Here’s all you need to know

Stranger Things has finally ended after nine years but leaves fans upside down.
The finale episode of the Stranger Things season 5, titled The Rightside Up, is now streaming on Netflix, following the release on New Year’s Eve.
The final episode of the season took viewers back into the Upside Down for the one last time, but this time not everyone makes it out alive.
Stranger Things, which was started in 2016, follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and friends as they face scary things in Hawkins, Indiana, and deal with the Upside Down.
The show ended like it started, with a Dungeons & Dragons game. The friends play one last game in the Wheelers' basement. Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and Mike finish their last game, then put away the D&D books and walk out of the basement, one by one.
As they went up the stairs, Holly and her friends went down to begin their own D&D campaign. Showing that Mike and his friends have left their childhood “behind and passed the torch to the next group of kids.”
Who died in Stranger Things season 5?
Good news for the viewers who were worried about Steve, Hopper, Will, and other favourite characters they thought were doomed: they actually survive the finale. The major who died in the finale was:
Kali: Hopper fights off soldiers at Hawkins Lab in the Upside Down to save Kali, but Lieutenant Akers kills Kali when Hopper does not reveal where Eleven is.
The two other major characters who died in the last volume were the villains in the show, Mind Flayer and Vecna.
Did Eleven die in Stranger Things?
As the gang goes back to MAC-Z, they notice that Eleven is missing, and later she appears at the gate of the Upside Down. She then pulled Mile into the void to say a final goodbye before sacrificing herself. The emotional scene made fans believe that El has died.
But Mike then tells his friends a hopeful story that Kali made the last illusion to fake Eleven so she could escape. The friends choose to believe Eleven's safe, living far away.
The makers have left it up to the audience to decide what they think happens to Eleven.