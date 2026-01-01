Zach Bryan secretly marries girlfriend Samantha Leonard in Spain

Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard have reportedly united in a wedlock!
In a heartfelt new update published on Wednesday, December 31, TMZ reported that the country music star tied the knot with his girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in San Sebastian, Spain after a whirlwind romance.
For the special day, the Something in the Orange singer donned a black tux and sunglasses, while his bride exuded elegance in a gorgeous white wedding gown.
In a video shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram, Bryan, following the nuptials, can be seen carrying Leonard in his arms as he excitedly rushed to a convertible and drove away.
Their wedding news comes just a day after the 29-year-old singer posted a photo on his Instagram handle featuring him and his friends in formal suits with a caption that read the lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas hit I Gotta Feeling.
“Tonight’s the night, let’s live it up/ I got my money, let’s spend it up (I feel)/ Go out and smash it, like, “Oh my God!”/ Jump off that sofa, let’s kick it off (I feel),” it stated.
Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard were first linked in July 2025 and sparked engagement buzz some time later by sharing a photo in a now-expired Stories, showing the latter flaunting a diamond ring.