Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Millie Bobby backs out of ‘Stranger Things 5’ finale for major concern

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress skips ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 grand finale premiere due to upsetting reason

  • By Sidra Khan
Millie Bobby backs out of ‘Stranger Things 5’ finale for major concern
Millie Bobby backs out of ‘Stranger Things 5’ finale for major concern 

Millie Bobby Brown has once again backed out of a major Stranger Things event.

In a major new update shared by Entertainment, the Enola Holmes actress, who was supposed to join her castmates for a special screening event of the anticipated grand finale of her hit Netflix show last week, backed out of the event citing a major concern.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Paris Theatre in the Big Apple on Friday, December 26, was skipped by the 21-year-old British actress, who shared that she is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder – a reason which also forced her to back out of Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 premiere.

However, the actress managed to join her Stranger Things pals on the finale festivities by connecting through “a link to watch it at the same time.”

Brown first opened up about her injury earlier in December when she revealed being forced to skip her appearance on Good Morning America with her costar and BFF Noah Schnapp.

"I'm really sorry I couldn't be there with you guys," said the Damsel actress in a pre-recorded message that aired during the interview.

Revealing her left arm in a sling on camera, Brown continued, “I took a fall. I wanted to still participate in any way I could, because you know me, Noah, I have to make it about me."

Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things Season 5 finale is available to stream on Netflix.

Who dies in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5? Here’s all you need to know

Who dies in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5? Here’s all you need to know
Zach Bryan secretly marries girlfriend Samantha Leonard in Spain

Zach Bryan secretly marries girlfriend Samantha Leonard in Spain
Coldplay wraps up 2025 with epic moments from Music of the Spheres Tour

Coldplay wraps up 2025 with epic moments from Music of the Spheres Tour
Taylor Swift wows Travis Kelce with ‘Best Ever’ christmas gift

Taylor Swift wows Travis Kelce with ‘Best Ever’ christmas gift
Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig

Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig
Rob Reiner, Michele's kids face 'nightmare' after parents' deaths

Rob Reiner, Michele's kids face 'nightmare' after parents' deaths
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate New Year's Eve without Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham celebrate New Year's Eve without Brooklyn
Kylie Jenner plans double celebration for Timothée Chalamet ahead of New Year

Kylie Jenner plans double celebration for Timothée Chalamet ahead of New Year
Taylor Swift spreads holiday joy with generous donation

Taylor Swift spreads holiday joy with generous donation
'Heated Rivalry' creator gives season 2 update after season 1 success

'Heated Rivalry' creator gives season 2 update after season 1 success
Katy Perry excludes Justin Trudeau in 2025 recap after Orlando Bloom reunion

Katy Perry excludes Justin Trudeau in 2025 recap after Orlando Bloom reunion

K-pop idol Song Mino in legal trouble over alleged military service negligence

K-pop idol Song Mino in legal trouble over alleged military service negligence

Popular News

Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’

Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’
3 minutes ago
Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday

Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday
an hour ago
Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan recalls iconic ‘Sholay’ moment with late costar Dharmendra
an hour ago