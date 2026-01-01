Millie Bobby backs out of ‘Stranger Things 5’ finale for major concern 

Millie Bobby Brown has once again backed out of a major Stranger Things event.
In a major new update shared by Entertainment, the Enola Holmes actress, who was supposed to join her castmates for a special screening event of the anticipated grand finale of her hit Netflix show last week, backed out of the event citing a major concern.
The event, scheduled to take place at the Paris Theatre in the Big Apple on Friday, December 26, was skipped by the 21-year-old British actress, who shared that she is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder – a reason which also forced her to back out of Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 premiere.
However, the actress managed to join her Stranger Things pals on the finale festivities by connecting through “a link to watch it at the same time.”
Brown first opened up about her injury earlier in December when she revealed being forced to skip her appearance on Good Morning America with her costar and BFF Noah Schnapp.
"I'm really sorry I couldn't be there with you guys," said the Damsel actress in a pre-recorded message that aired during the interview.
Revealing her left arm in a sling on camera, Brown continued, “I took a fall. I wanted to still participate in any way I could, because you know me, Noah, I have to make it about me."
Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things Season 5 finale is available to stream on Netflix.