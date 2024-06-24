Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal make most of their big day while cutting cake

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha and her Muslim groom Zaheer Iqbal hosted a lavish reception party in Mumbai after their private wedding affair.

The night was crazy, and it was evident from the pictures and videos doing rounds all over the internet.

In the footage that has been going viral for all the right reasons what caught eyes was the couple’s lovely dance while cutting a 4-tier wedding cake with their initials on it. 

The Heeramandi actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a red colored Anarkali suit while her husband Zaheer looked dapper in a white attire for the function.


The duo danced their heart out to the song Mast Mast Nain from Sinha's debut film titled Dabangg.

Zaheer also tried to match the dance steps with his ladylove after which they held each other close and cut the lavish cake.

While they cut it, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan’s famous Afreen Afreen played in the background.

The newlyweds, who have been waiting eagerly for their D-Day, set the internet ablaze with pictures and videos from their wedding functions.

Shortly after the dup exchanged vows, Sinha’s admirers wished her a fabulous ‘happily ever after’ with her lover for life.  

To note, Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil ceremony on June 23, 2024.  

