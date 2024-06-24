Entertainment

Kim Kardashian ditches dark tones for blonde hair again

Kim Kardashian embraces the blonde hair fashion again

  June 24, 2024
Kim Kardashian ditches dark tones for blonde hair again
Kim Kardashian embraces the blonde hair fashion again  

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian marked her return to the lighter hair era with two new blonde hairstyles!

The SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram page on Sunday and shared a series of pictures featuring platinum white basket braids.


The following day, she posted another set of images showing off her straight middle parting wearing a beige faux deerskin vest top paired with open-toed heels.

She captioned the image, "Cream dream.”


Her recent social media appearance came soon after she was spotted roaming around in style sporting blonde hair with white tank top and trousers. 

To note, the reality TV star also celebrated the second anniversary of her SKKN beauty brand, sharing photos of herself enjoying yummy cupcake and promoting the brand’s new lip glosses, highlighters and other beauty products. 

Kardashian, who is a doting mom to four kids she shares with ex-husband rapper Kanye West, maintained a very good co-parenting relationship with the Donda rapper.

As per reports, Kim Kardashian also revealed her desire to save Bianca Censori, the current wife of West from his demonic hold. 

