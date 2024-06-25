Katrina Kaif serves fashion cues with classy OOTN at airport

Katrina Kaif, who returned to India early in June, was clicked at the Mumbai airport on late Monday night offering her fans travel style goals.
The superstar known for her simplicity in fashion has stolen the limelight for her airport looks these days.
In a video posted by a fan account on Instagram, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star was spotted coming out of her luxurious vehicle outside the airport.
Kaif’s airport look was nothing short of chic as she donned oversized denim jacket, a pair of signature sunglasses and sneakers.
She kept her hair open and looked oh-so-gorgeous as she walked through the departure gates.
During the verification at the gates, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress turned back to wave at the paparazzi.
To note, Kaif fans could not keep calm over her recent airport look as a few of them even dropped their own reactions in the comments section.
One Instagram user loved her style and look penned, “She was trend setter n will be.”
The other effused, “Her dressing sense is always on point.”
“Beauty queen,” the third wrote.
Another set of netizens felt she is pregnant.
"Clearly hiding the bump, it will be clear in few months," another wrote.
Katrina Kaif before arriving at the airport spared some time to congratulate Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding on social media.