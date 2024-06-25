Entertainment

Kevin Costner praises studio's solid support for ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

Kevin Costner described studio support as 'pretty gratifying'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Kevin Costner praises studio's solid support for ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

Kevin Costner has expressed his satisfaction with the studio's backing of Horizon: An American Saga, describing their support as 'pretty gratifying.'

While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere of his new epic film Horizon: An American Saga in Los Angeles on Monday, June 24, the Yellowstone star expressed his excitement.

"You think a night like this has the possibility of happening, but for a studio to line up behind it to create this environment for us, to celebrate this movie that we worked so hard for and that we dreamed about for so long, is pretty gratifying," he said.

At the occasion, Costner also shared that his kids "are watching over" him, saying "they always do."

The Bodyguard star revealed that his kids have only seen one version of the movie.

He laughs a little and mentions, "I brought them with me to France, but they're anxious to see it without subtitles."

To note, Costner has three adult children — Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

He is a father of Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14, whom he shares with now-ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Entertainment News

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Ananya Panday looks dreamy in selfie with Orry from Ambani's cruise bash: Pics
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer ultimate relationship goals in viral video
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Katrina Kaif serves fashion cues with classy OOTN at airport
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Feroze Khan requests prayers for his ailing father
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Hailey Bieber serves maternity fashion goals amid pregnancy
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Xulfi lauds fellow singer Hasan Raheem's unique artistry in new song 'Turri Jandi'