Kevin Costner praises studio's solid support for ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

Kevin Costner has expressed his satisfaction with the studio's backing of Horizon: An American Saga, describing their support as 'pretty gratifying.'
While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere of his new epic film Horizon: An American Saga in Los Angeles on Monday, June 24, the Yellowstone star expressed his excitement.
"You think a night like this has the possibility of happening, but for a studio to line up behind it to create this environment for us, to celebrate this movie that we worked so hard for and that we dreamed about for so long, is pretty gratifying," he said.
At the occasion, Costner also shared that his kids "are watching over" him, saying "they always do."
The Bodyguard star revealed that his kids have only seen one version of the movie.
He laughs a little and mentions, "I brought them with me to France, but they're anxious to see it without subtitles."
To note, Costner has three adult children — Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.
He is a father of Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14, whom he shares with now-ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.