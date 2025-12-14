Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post

The ‘Insatiable’ actress and the Twenty One Pilots drummer tied the knot in 2019

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun’s family has grown from two to three!

In a touching Instagram post on Saturday, December 13, the Insatiable actress announced welcoming her first child with her Twenty One Pilots drummer husband.

The 32-year-old starlet – who tied the knot to Dun six years ago in December 2019 – celebrated the arrival of her baby girl, Felix Winter, writing, “We sat under the full moon— the cold supermoon— reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three.”

“By midday, Felix was born under christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands. Joshua was an incredible teammate, and somehow didn’t get pulled into the tub and drowned and is taking such good care of his girls on this side of things,” she continued.

Swooning over her little baby girl, Debby Ryan added, “Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music and everytime I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow. I know too soon, I’ll look away and look back and she’ll be bigger and bigger still so for now I’d like to spend my days trapped under the immovable 8 pounds of Felix Winter Dun.”

The Radio Rebel starlet reflected that while she has been many things, serving as her daughter’s home and helping bring a new soul into the world meant the most to her.

“Welcome to earth lil moonbeam. Love you forever,” Ryan concluded.

In the post, the actress also posted a carousel of photos and a clip featuring glimpses from her time in labor, and the beautiful first glimpses of the couple’s baby girl Felix.

Debby Ryan dated Josh Dun from May 2013 to September 2014, following which they broke up.

The pair reconciled at an unknown date and got married on December 31, 2019.

