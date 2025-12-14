Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift receives swoon-worthy 36th birthday wish from loved one

The Eras Tour hitmaker Taylor Swift celebrates her 36th birthday on December 13, 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift receives swoon-worthy 36th birthday wish from loved one
Taylor Swift receives swoon-worthy 36th birthday wish from loved one

Taylor Swift’s special day became a whole lot sweeter with a loving tribute.

Ringing in The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker’s 36th birthday on Saturday, December 13, Kameron Saunders – Swift’s right-hand dancer who has worked with her on multiple hit tracks and the record-breaking Eras Tour – penned a swoon-worthy tribute that melted fans’ hearts.

The post featured a heartwarming photo, showing the 33-year-old dancer having a lighthearted moment with Taylor Swift as they rehearsed for what appears to be the Eras Tour performance.

“To my girl… my boss lady!” Saunders lovingly began, adding, “It’s been three years now that we’ve gotten to have this moment. And each year my love for you grows deeper and deeper.”

Taking pride in working with the Grammy winner, Saunders continued, “You are such an astounding human being!! I’m honored to be in your orbit. The laughs. The love. The affirming. The care. The generosity. I just— thank you! Here’s to a lifetime of more of these moments together. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!”

Saunders concluded the heartwarming caption with a special nod to Swift’s explosive song Father Figure from The Life of a Showgirl, writing, “#SheProtectsTheFamily.”

Taylor Swift and Kameron Saunders share a heartfelt bond and have collaborated on multiple projects, including her hit tracks Bejeweled, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, The Tortured Poets Department, and I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.

In December 2022, Saunders was selected to be one of 15 backup dancers for Swift's The Eras Tour, touring globally with the artist from March 2023 to December 2024.

Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post

Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025: Here’s how to stream it in UK and worldwide

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025: Here’s how to stream it in UK and worldwide
Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke receives touching birthday tribute from Coldplay

Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke receives touching birthday tribute from Coldplay
Jacob Elordi slams paparazzi in heartbreaking Paris exchange

Jacob Elordi slams paparazzi in heartbreaking Paris exchange
Justin Trudeau 'loves' attention after confirming romance with Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau 'loves' attention after confirming romance with Katy Perry

Kate Hudson drops glimpses of 'Song Sung Blue' premiere with Hugh Jackman

Kate Hudson drops glimpses of 'Song Sung Blue' premiere with Hugh Jackman
Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA

Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez steal spotlight at new film’s screening in LA
Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86

Selena Quintanilla's dad, Abraham Quintanilla passes away at 86
'Heated Rivalry' star hits back at Jordan Firstman amid Season 2 renewal

'Heated Rivalry' star hits back at Jordan Firstman amid Season 2 renewal
Taylor Swift supported this NFL teams before Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift supported this NFL teams before Travis Kelce romance

Latest News

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis
OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements

OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements