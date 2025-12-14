Taylor Swift receives swoon-worthy 36th birthday wish from loved one

Taylor Swift’s special day became a whole lot sweeter with a loving tribute.
Ringing in The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker’s 36th birthday on Saturday, December 13, Kameron Saunders – Swift’s right-hand dancer who has worked with her on multiple hit tracks and the record-breaking Eras Tour – penned a swoon-worthy tribute that melted fans’ hearts.
The post featured a heartwarming photo, showing the 33-year-old dancer having a lighthearted moment with Taylor Swift as they rehearsed for what appears to be the Eras Tour performance.
“To my girl… my boss lady!” Saunders lovingly began, adding, “It’s been three years now that we’ve gotten to have this moment. And each year my love for you grows deeper and deeper.”
Taking pride in working with the Grammy winner, Saunders continued, “You are such an astounding human being!! I’m honored to be in your orbit. The laughs. The love. The affirming. The care. The generosity. I just— thank you! Here’s to a lifetime of more of these moments together. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!”
Saunders concluded the heartwarming caption with a special nod to Swift’s explosive song Father Figure from The Life of a Showgirl, writing, “#SheProtectsTheFamily.”
Taylor Swift and Kameron Saunders share a heartfelt bond and have collaborated on multiple projects, including her hit tracks Bejeweled, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, The Tortured Poets Department, and I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.
In December 2022, Saunders was selected to be one of 15 backup dancers for Swift's The Eras Tour, touring globally with the artist from March 2023 to December 2024.