Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025: Here’s how to stream it in UK and worldwide

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 is hosted by Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025 is one of the UK’s biggest festive music events, starring the leading dancers rocking the stage with their phenomenal live performance at London's O2 Arena.

Hosted by Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby, it becomes everyone's favourite with thrilling performances.

Where to watch?

International viewers can enjoy watching the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025 via ITVX, which is geo restricted across the UK.

Viewers abroad can access it by using a VPN connected to a UK server, then signing up for a free ITVX account with a valid UK postcode.

The event was streaming live worldwide via Global Player app and Capital’s official YouTube channel.

Timings

The TV highlights air on Saturday, December 13, 2025, on ITV1 and ITVX, kicking off at 4:50 PM GMT.

The 2025 lineup includes Kylie Minogue, Mimi Webb, RAYE, Ed Sheeran, Louis Tomlinson, Leigh-Anne, Anne-Marie, Tinie Tempah, Jax Jones, MK, and more.

Is it free to watch?

Yes. users can access ITV1 and ITVX for free all across the UK with a basic account.

