Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid gives customised present to Taylor Swift

  June 25, 2024


Gigi Hadid showed a sweet gesture in her friendship with Taylor Swift as she gifted a customised present to her.

The custom-made ring features the special details dedicated to Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and even one of her cats, Benjamin Button.

Cece Jewellery, the jewelry brand took to Instagram to post pictures and videos, displaying the gold ring and explaining the significance of each part.

The brand noted, showing of ring, "Gifted to her by her best friend, this piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side.”

It also "includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87 on the other," the jewelry brand continued.

The caption concluded, “This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close. It’s been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon.”

Hadid, 29, commented: "It’s perfect thank u x."

The mother of one had previously been to an Eras Tour event in Santa Clara, California, sporting multiple friendship bracelets on her arm.

She also attended a show in Paris during Swift's European opening weekend.

Hadid was accompanied by her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and the couple sat with Taylor Swift’s beau Kelce in the audience.

Kim Kardashian ditches dark tones for blonde hair again