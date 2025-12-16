Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment

Lady Louise Windsor flew largely under the radar this week as the young royal made a surprisingly discreet move that caught fans off guard.
The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie went largely unnoticed on a crowded London-to-Bristol train, surprising royal fans after being spotted sitting on the floor while sipping tea and working on an essay.
As per the sources, she appeared unbothered by the lack of seating and was described as “very polite” to fellow passengers.
The royal, who was photographed by the Daily Mail, is in her final year studying English at the university and is often described as a quiet asset to the royal family due to her down-to-earth nature.
During her university years, the royal reportedly began dating Felix da Silva-Clamp. Observers noted she appeared "incredibly committed and professional" at a November military parade with him.
Louise was seen in full camouflage marching with her St Andrews University UOTC cadets, wearing a belted jacket, beret, and poppy.
A source told Hello! her “demeanour reflects the sombre nature of the procession.”
Balancing her studies, Lady Louise holds the rank of Officer Cadet in the Army Reserve during her final year at university.
Previously, Lady Louise worked at a garden centre for £6.63 per hour, before joining her university.