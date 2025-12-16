Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal

Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment

The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie went largely unnoticed on a crowded London-to-Bristol train

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment
Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment

Lady Louise Windsor flew largely under the radar this week as the young royal made a surprisingly discreet move that caught fans off guard.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie went largely unnoticed on a crowded London-to-Bristol train, surprising royal fans after being spotted sitting on the floor while sipping tea and working on an essay.

As per the sources, she appeared unbothered by the lack of seating and was described as “very polite” to fellow passengers.

The royal, who was photographed by the Daily Mail, is in her final year studying English at the university and is often described as a quiet asset to the royal family due to her down-to-earth nature.

During her university years, the royal reportedly began dating Felix da Silva-Clamp. Observers noted she appeared "incredibly committed and professional" at a November military parade with him.

Louise was seen in full camouflage marching with her St Andrews University UOTC cadets, wearing a belted jacket, beret, and poppy.

A source told Hello! her “demeanour reflects the sombre nature of the procession.”

Balancing her studies, Lady Louise holds the rank of Officer Cadet in the Army Reserve during her final year at university.

Previously, Lady Louise worked at a garden centre for £6.63 per hour, before joining her university.

King Felipe delivers powerful speech in special event ahead of Christmas

King Felipe delivers powerful speech in special event ahead of Christmas
Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note

Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note
Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Andrew turns to 'beloved' companion as Sarah Ferguson quits in difficult times

Andrew turns to 'beloved' companion as Sarah Ferguson quits in difficult times
Andrew introduces strict drone ban ahead of Sandringham move

Andrew introduces strict drone ban ahead of Sandringham move
Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen

Kate Middleton leaves Camilla 'panicked' with ‘blatant’ move as future Queen
King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed

King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed
Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles’ confidential data breach

Royal Family thrown into chaos after King Charles’ confidential data breach
King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update

King Charles plans major 2026 tours after positive cancer update
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed

Andrew suffers another public demotion as last title is removed
King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach

King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘saddened’ by terror attack at Bondi Beach

Popular News

Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment

Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment
an hour ago
'Avengers: Doomsday' leaked teaser Sparks Frenzy as Chris Evans returns

'Avengers: Doomsday' leaked teaser Sparks Frenzy as Chris Evans returns
an hour ago
England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply

England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply
10 hours ago