Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45

Rachael Carpani, the Australian actress known for her role in McLeod's Daughters, has passed away at the age of 45.
On Monday, December 15, the Triangle actress' sister Georgia shared the heartbreaking news on their parent's Instagram, sharing that Rachael died after battling a chronic illness.
"It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December," the statement read.
Sharing a snap of the NCIS: Los Angeles actress, the Instagram post further revealed that her funeral will be held on Friday, December 19, as the family requested privacy.
Rachael recently had a recurring role in Home and Away, the long-running Channel 7 soap.
She featured in US productions NCIS: Los Angeles, A&E network's The Glades, and The Way Back, Ben Affleck's 2020 basketball movie.
Rachael Carpani was best known in Australia for her work in McLeod's Daughters, in which she starred as sweet-natured Jodi Fountain from 2001 to 2009.
She revealed in 2021 that she was taken to hospital with abdominal pain and required surgery for an undisclosed illness.