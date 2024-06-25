Entertainment

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Sara Ali Khan asked Anand L Rai to pass on her role in 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her uneasiness to accept a role in Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re and how she had asked him to approach Alia Bhatt for the movie instead. 

The movie which starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles saw Sara portraying the character of a Bihari girl. 

While the Coolie No.1 star has been successful during most of the times in her career it is her film Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Kartik Aryan which became a huge flop, eventually crushing her belief, confidence and the desire to work.

After delivering mind blowing performances in films like Kedarnath and Simmba her third did not do well at the box office after which she even faced criticism for her acting skills

In an interview with Mid-day, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star spilled the beans on her flop movie Love Aaj Kal and the events that flowed after that.

“ Love Aaj Kal was a mistake on my part as I did not deliver well. The film not working helped me as it could have been easy for me to go off-track after the success of Kedarnath and Simmba,” she said.

Further revealing insights about Atrangi Re, the diva added, “Atrangi Re is a great script. This character is outstanding. Are you sure you don’t want to call Alia Bhatt (to do the role instead)?’”

“I was nervous doing this film but doing this film helped to pick me up a bounce back,” the 28-year-old continued. 

