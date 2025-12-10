Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian's 'awful' claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

  • By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian has received a jaw-dropping response from Howard Stern over her 2016 Paris robbery claim.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star got candid about how Howard mocked her back then.

She said, “Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time and saying that I’m sick and it’s such a joke and I made it all up. I remember he was so defiant about it. And I was like, ‘How can you be so certain? Like, people will trust you.’ That always stuck with me.”

Recently, the radio host defended himself from the “awful” accusations.

He told his co-host Robin Quivers and says, “If the woman was robbed at gunpoint, by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up or whatever they did, I mean that is frightening.”

Howard added, “I would characterize this discussion as a very fair assessment. That some people are saying, it’s fake, which was true. And we said, ‘We don’t think it’s fake.’ I have said so many awful things in my career. You don’t need to make up stuff. You can certainly find every awful thing I’ve said now, it’s no secret.”

Kim also claimed that her ex-husband Kanye West accused her of faking the Paris robbery.

In Mary 2025, eight defendants were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery during the infamous trial.

