Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, who are apparently not on good terms, have achieved another milestone.
The pair had been named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women on Wednesday, December 10.
As per the business magazine, “Taylor Swift (#21) is the youngest individual lister (35 until December 13), though some of the women responsible for KPop Demon Hunters' success (#100), including singers Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and EJAE, are younger; Judith Faulkner (#53) is the oldest at 82.”
MacKenzie Scott, Abigail Johnson, Gina Rinehart, Melinda French Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs, Judith Faulkner, Melanie Perkins, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Oprah Winfrey, Solina Chau Hoi Shuen, Lisa Su, Daniela Amodei and Jayshree Ullal are also among the esteemed list.
The official statement of Forbes read, "Empowering massive ecosystems—from countries and commerce to education and artificial intelligence—is what the most influential women do across the globe on a daily basis.”
It continued, “The 22nd annual Forbes list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. For political leaders, we considered gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical.”
Moreover, Forbes also issue America’s Most Powerful Women in Business, the Most Powerful Women in Sports, and Forbes 30 Under 30 list annually.