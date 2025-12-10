Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show

Sabrina Carpenter brought her bewitching charm to Seth Meyers exciting show.
Earlier this week, the 26-year-old American popstar made a dazzling appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she stunned fans with her gorgeous look.
For her appearance on the show, the Manchild crooner revived an iconic, lingerie-inspired dress from the '90s, designed by a famous French designer Chantal Thomass.
It was first shown on the runway in the fall of 1994 and worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.
The outfit featured a white bodice paired with a black double-breasted jacket, that was open at the front, while the mini skirt ended in frilly layers of flowing white chiffon.
To complete her look, the Espresso crooner wore matching black heels and styled her blonde hair in loose curls.
Meanwhile, the glam makeup perfectly complemented the Grammy winner's bold ensemble.
Sabrina Carpenter's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers came just two days after she made a breathtaking appearance at Variety's Hitmakers Awards 2025.
At the star-studded ceremony, the songstress was crowned Hitmaker of the Year for her chart topping song Manchild from her seventh studio-album, Man's Best Friend.
“Thank you to the fans that makes these hits. Thank you to the fans that learn the lyrics and sing the songs and make them hits — whatever that means," she said in her acceptance speech.
Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29, 2025, which became a massive hit among listeners soon after its launch.