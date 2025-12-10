Zendaya has dramatically dropped the first peek into her upcoming film, The Drama, with Robert Pattinson.
A day after releasing a poster of her new film, The Challengers star turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 10th, to share the official trailer of her romance movie.
"Save the date," Zendaya stated in the caption.
As per the first teaser of the film, the Euphoria actress and the Batman star portrayed the complex characters as Emma and Charlie, a young engaged couple.
Notably, the official description said that their relationship is put to the test when "an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails."
As the heartwarming trailer of Zendaya and Robert gained popularity on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their joy over the refreshing chemistry between the two A-listers, with one commenting, "can’t wait to meet Emma and Charlie."
"This looks so good?! I’m so excited!" another noted.
A third said, "The intended awkwardness was palpable! I love art."
For the unversed, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's A24 film, The Drama, will premiere in theatres on April 3rd, 2026.