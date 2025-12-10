Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Simone, has shocked fans with a major announcement about her new relationship.
On Sunday, December 7, the WWE star turned to her joint Instagram account with her girlfriend to confirm her romance with her new flame.
Simone and her love interest shared a heartwarming reel showcasing their loving moments from recent trips.
"Fall in love, again and again," they stated in the caption.
Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as The Rock, never stepped backwards from his daughter’s new relationship, as he dropped an emotional comment on the reel.
"Crying, screaming, throwing up. I am so lucky," the Moana star commented.
This is not the first time Dwayne's daughter debuted her romance with Tatyanna at the red carpet of her father, Dwayne Johnson’s new film, The Smashing Machine's premiere in September this year.
According to People, the couple and the popular actor posed for photographs together, as he sported a gigantic smile while standing alongside his daughter and her girlfriend.
It is important to note that Dwayne Johnson shares his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.