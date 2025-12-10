Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Simone Johnson makes first appearance with Tatyanna at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simones relationship with new love
Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love  

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Simone, has shocked fans with a major announcement about her new relationship. 

On Sunday, December 7, the WWE star turned to her joint Instagram account with her girlfriend to confirm her romance with her new flame.

Simone and her love interest shared a heartwarming reel showcasing their loving moments from recent trips.

"Fall in love, again and again," they stated in the caption.

You Might Like:

Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as The Rock, never stepped backwards from his daughter’s new relationship, as he dropped an emotional comment on the reel. 

"Crying, screaming, throwing up. I am so lucky," the Moana star commented.

P.C.: Bigups/Instagram
P.C.: Bigups/Instagram 

This is not the first time Dwayne's daughter debuted her romance with Tatyanna at the red carpet of her father, Dwayne Johnson’s new film, The Smashing Machine's premiere in September this year. 

According to People, the couple and the popular actor posed for photographs together, as he sported a gigantic smile while standing alongside his daughter and her girlfriend. 

It is important to note that Dwayne Johnson shares his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. 

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern
Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting
Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show

Sabrina Carpenter revives '90s iconic dress for glam appearance on Seth Meyers show
Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show

Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show
Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz

Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz
Blake Lively kicks off new career venture after Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Blake Lively kicks off new career venture after Justin Baldoni trial postponed
Miley Cyrus drops ‘Dream as One’ music video featuring fiery visuals

Miley Cyrus drops ‘Dream as One’ music video featuring fiery visuals
Chelsea Handler spills shocking truth about how 50 Cent got her on date

Chelsea Handler spills shocking truth about how 50 Cent got her on date
Kim Kardashian drops major hints about season 2 of ‘All’s Fair’

Kim Kardashian drops major hints about season 2 of ‘All’s Fair’
Raul Malo, country singer and The Mavericks’ frontman, dies at 60

Raul Malo, country singer and The Mavericks’ frontman, dies at 60
Taylor Swift sparkles in girls’ night out ahead of Colbert show appearance

Taylor Swift sparkles in girls’ night out ahead of Colbert show appearance

Latest News

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication

FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication