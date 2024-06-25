Entertainment

Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas

Sean Penn is embracing his ‘single life’ with open arms, speaks up on his changed perception

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Sean Penn opens up about ‘being single,’ avoids relationship dramas
Sean Penn is embracing his ‘single life’ with open arms, speaks up on his changed perception

Sean Penn is alright with his relationship status being ‘single!’

Conversing in an interview with The New York Times on June 22, the actor spoke up about his changed stance on love life.

“I'm just free. If I'm going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I'm not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting," Penn stated.

The Gaslit actor further said that he does not sense his heart being broken by romance again.

He credited his ‘friends of female department’ for showing him that relationships don’t have to be dramatic or draining.

The actor told the publication that he now stays away from drama in romance and avoids unnecessary complications.

Penn’s relationship track record includes his marriage to Madonna, that lasted for four years from 1985 to 1989.

Soon after his separation from Madonna, the two-time Oscar winner started dating his Hurlyburly costar Robin Wright in 1989 and they tied the knot in 1996, which ended in 2010.

Penn shares a daughter, Dylan Frances Penn and a son, Hopper Jack Penn with Wright.

In 2020, the Asphalt City actor married Australian actress Leila George who filed for a divorce in October 2021, eventually ending their marriage in 2022.

Sean Penn’s upcoming movie Daddio, co-starring Dakota Johnson is slated to release on June 28.

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage

Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Entertainment News

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kristin Cavallari chronicles her trip to Bahamas with family
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Halsey shows off her retro glam in first red carpet appearance
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls struggles of her first pregnancy
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: 'My girl, my lady’
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kamal Haasan makes surprise prediction about Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be born baby
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Kevin Costner's family steals show at 'Horizon: An American Saga' Premiere
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sonam Kapoor cheers out loud at Taylor Swift's London concert: Watch
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Gigi Hadid shows off her thoughtful side with customised gift for Taylor Swift