Sean Penn opens up about 'single life' free from relationship dramas

Sean Penn is alright with his relationship status being ‘single!’
Conversing in an interview with The New York Times on June 22, the actor spoke up about his changed stance on love life.
“I'm just free. If I'm going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I'm not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting," Penn stated.
The Gaslit actor further said that he does not sense his heart being broken by romance again.
He credited his ‘friends of female department’ for showing him that relationships don’t have to be dramatic or draining.
The actor told the publication that he now stays away from drama in romance and avoids unnecessary complications.
Penn’s relationship track record includes his marriage to Madonna, that lasted for four years from 1985 to 1989.
Soon after his separation from Madonna, the two-time Oscar winner started dating his Hurlyburly costar Robin Wright in 1989 and they tied the knot in 1996, which ended in 2010.
Penn shares a daughter, Dylan Frances Penn and a son, Hopper Jack Penn with Wright.
In 2020, the Asphalt City actor married Australian actress Leila George who filed for a divorce in October 2021, eventually ending their marriage in 2022.
Sean Penn’s upcoming movie Daddio, co-starring Dakota Johnson is slated to release on June 28.