Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming snap: ‘Daddy’s home’

Priyanka Chopra is in a state of bliss as husband Nick Jonas is back home.
Turning to her Instagram story, the Dostana actress posted a heartwarming picture of Nick carrying their daughter Malti Marie in his arms as the father-daughter duo walk in the backyard.
The actress captioned, "Daddy’s back,” followed by emotional heart-eye emojis.
Although the picture did not have their faces visible, it surely radiated the warmth of the moment.
Nick Jonas, who had been heavily occupied by his tour, has finally wrapped up and returned back to home reuniting with his cute daughter and wife.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy filming her upcoming movie The Bluff alongside Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova.
Besides The Bluff, Chopra will soon start shooting for the second season of the spy-thriller Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.
Earlier in an interview with Quint Neon, the Love Again star opened up about her ‘mom guilt,’ that how she feels guilty of leaving her daughter at home as she goes out for shoot.
Chopra also shared how she takes Malti on the sets and spends time with her whenever she gets a chance.