‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale

The Duffer Brothers’ Ross Duffer has finally revealed a thrilling update, sparking a frenzy among fans.
In a buzz-sparking Instagram post on Monday, December 22, the creative mind behind the hit Netflix show Stranger Things fueled anticipation for the upcoming final four episodes of the series by revealing their runtimes.
Captioning the post which unveiled the episode lengths of Vol. 2 and grand finale, Ross penned, “Final runtimes.”
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 runtimes:
The Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 comprises of three episodes:
Episode 5: Shock Jock – runtime 1 hour and eight minutes.
Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz – runtime 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Episode 7: The Bridge – runtime 1 hour and six minutes.
Stranger Things Season 5 grand finale runtime:
Episode 8: The Rightside Up – runtime 2 hours and eight minutes.
Fans’ reactions:
Ross Duffer’s exciting post quickly caught fans’ attention and sparked a buzz among them, receiving wild reactions.
Commenting on the post, one of the fans expressed, “They could be 11 hours each - still wouldn't be enough.”
“We want 3h episodes,” demanded another, while a third expressed disbelief, writing, “Is it really the end my God.”
A fourth exclaimed, “meet me at my funeral after those 2h 8m.”
“Oh I’m so ready,” one more penned expressing excitement.
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 and finale release date and time:
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 is set to release on Christmas, December 25, at 5 pm PST, while the epic grand finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025, at 5 pm PST.