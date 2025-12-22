Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap 

Tom Holland and Zendaya had an exciting outing with the Spider-Man actor's family at The Traitors: Live Experience.
On Sunday, December 21, the Dune actress stepped out for an adventurous evening alongside Tom, whom she got engaged to last year, friends and family, including, his parents, Nikki Holland and Dominic Holland, his brothers, Sam, Harry and Paddy; and pal Harrison Osterfield.
Following the family day out, Sam, 26, shared a carousel of clicks on Monday, December 22, one of which featured the engaged couple beaming beside Tom's parents.
In the adorable click, Zendaya stunned in a short bob hairstyle and a grey sweater, while Tom rocked a burgundy sweater.
Another one of the snaps revealed that Sam's twin brother Harry was the traitor of the group, with the first click being of the duo, with the caption, "You can't trust anyone when you enter the round table...not even family."
Zendaya and Tom got engaged around Christmas last year; however, the wedding might not be in the calendar for a while, as both the stars had a hectic year, making it near impossible to plan the ceremony.
The 29-year-old actress had been occupied with the filming of Euphoria's final season and Dune, alongside the pair working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.
Moreover, the social media update came hours after Universal dropped the official trailer for the Christopher Nolan-directed movie.
For the unversed, The Traitors is an American TV series where several notable names and everyday Americans play a murder mystery game.