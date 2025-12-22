Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement 

Barry Manilow has postponed his 2026 Farewell Tour after he was diagnosed with a painful chronic illness.
The 82-year-old legendary American singer and songwriter turned to his Instagram account on Monday, December 22, to reveal that he will be undergoing surgery due to lung cancer.
Barry began with the message that read, "We just finished five great Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert."
"This marks the seventh time we have done these charity concerts and raised millions for non-profit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley, thanks to everyone who bought tickets and celebrated these wonderful charities," the Mandy crooner stated in the caption.
He continued, "As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK."
The Grammy-winning musician also sent his heartiest apologies to his fandom for postponing his previously announced January shows.
Next year, Barry Manilow is scheduled to hit the road for a six-date arena tour of Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham and London.
However, the singer has yet to announce the new dates of his Farewell Tour.