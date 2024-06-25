Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor cherishes ‘laughter, dancing’ on Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday

Kareena Kapoor hailed Karisma Kapoor as ‘ultimate HERO’ on her 50th birthday

  • June 25, 2024


Kareena Kapoor has penned a sweet note for her pal Karisma Kapoor on her 50th birthday.

The Jab We Met star posted a video clip compilation of Karisma’s childhood memories.

In the viral clip, Karisma can be seen sitting with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She was also featured spending some quality time with Kareena’s kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena captioned the tribute video with, Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO (two heart emoji) 50 is the new 30 gurllll(fire emoji).”

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai starlet donned a black dress for her birthday party, as seen in Kareena’s Instagram Stories.

She was holding two knives over a chocolate cake that read, “Wiser, Hotter, HBD Blud (heart).”

“Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That’s what I wish for you,” she further wrote.

The Jaane Jaan actress’ comment section was filled with birthday wishes for Karisma.

For the unversed, Karisma made a grand return with Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak. 

