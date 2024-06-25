Sports

Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
German professional footballer Kai Havertz faces heavy criticism from German football fans, with many calling for him to be dropped from the national team.

Havertz has started all three of Germany's group games at Euro 2024 under coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Despite Germany's strong performance, with a 5-1 win over Scotland, a 2-0 victory against Hungary, and a draw with Switzerland, Havertz has failed to score or assist since the first game.

Fans are now demanding that Niclas Fullkrug, who has been impressive as a substitute, replace Havertz in the starting lineup, as per Mirror.

In a poll conducted by German newspaper Bild, 90% of 138,000 respondents voted for Fullkrug over Havertz.

Fullkrug has scored crucial goals, including a stoppage-time equalizer against Switzerland and a goal against Scotland.

Havertz, who plays as a false nine for Germany and Arsenal, has struggled to make an impact, with just one goal from a penalty and only one shot on target against Switzerland.

In contrast, Fullkrug, a traditional striker, has an impressive international record with 13 goals in 19 games, despite limited playing time.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann acknowledges the fan's calls and praises Fullkrug's contributions but maintains that Havertz has also performed well.

Nagelsmann said, "Fulle (Fullkrug) has a chance to start, but Kai has the same chances. Kai had three good chances, and he was annoyed that he didn't take two. He still played a good game."

Moreover, Germany will face the runner-up in Group C, currently Denmark, in the first knockout stage on Saturday. 

