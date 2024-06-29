Beyoncé makes most of her stunning summer vacay with Jay-Z

Beyoncé enjoyed a dreamy boat ride with JAY-Z during their recent beach getaway!
The superstars made fond memories as documented by the musician on her Instagram handle.
The Crazy in Love singer posted a playfully edited recap of her summer by the sea.
The post included clips of the beautiful scenery followed by the pair walking on the dock with the pop icon modeling her look.
For the day, the Halo crooner rocked a white lace dress and a black and white printed scarf with her blonde curls peeking out.
She complemented her entire relook with vintage-styled sunglasses and added a red gloss.
Next up the reel saw the lovers binging over cherries, an icy beverage, a fruit plate topped up with glasses of champagne.
The montage was set to Beyoncé’s famous song Bodyguard from her latest album Cowboy Carter.
The lyrics of her acoustic track were as follows, "So sweet. I give you kisses in the backseat. I whisper secrets in the backbeat. You make me cry, you make me happy, happy."
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in April, know very well how to ace their summer vacations.