Princess Eugenie raises awareness with poignant message on Scoliosis Day

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie shared a poignant message to mark International Scoliosis Awareness Day.
Taking to Instagram, the mother of two posted stunning throwback photos from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank,
In a shared image she wore a wedding gown that showcased her scar, to thank those who supported her and to give inspiration to future scoliosis sufferers.
Eugenie kicked off her heartfelt note with, “Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who’s gone through something similar to share theirs with me.”
She added, “Let’s be proud of our scars! I’d love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share.”
“To all of you who have just received the diagnosis, to those wearing braces, to those recovering from an operation and for those who have lived with a scar for years - My thoughts are with you on Scoliosis Awareness Day. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and researchers at Scoliosis Support & Research,” Princess Eugenie noted.
In 2002, Eugenie underwent extensive back surgery to address a curvature of her spine.
When she was 12 years old, she was diagnosed with scoliosis.