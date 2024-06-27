South Africa reach T20 World Cup finals with historic win against Afghanistan

South Africa created history by qualifying for the maiden T20 World Cup final after beating Afghanistan.
Proteas secured an easy win by nine wickets against Afghanistan in the first semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 27 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Stadium) in the West Indies.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan made the lowest total in a knockout match at the T20 World Cup, 56 runs in 11.5 overs.
South Africa easily chased the target in 8.5 overs with the loss of one wicket.
Victorious skipper Markram expressed, “It feels good. It was special. We were fortunate to lose the toss. We also wanted to bat.”
He vowed, “Just one more step (the final). It is an exciting challenge that we have never had.”
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, after losing the semi-finals, said, “It was a tough match for us. We might have done a little better than that, but the conditions didn’t allow us to do what we wanted.”
He further added, “Overall, we are quite happy with the way we managed ourselves in pressure situations. That was very pleasing…We now have the belief that we can beat any side on the day.”
Rashid believes that they have ‘learned a lot of things, and the next time the belief will be there, and much better than this.’