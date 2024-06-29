India secures ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with victory over South Africa

India has emerged as the champion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa by 7 runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29.
In the final match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first.
India set a formidable target of 177 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, marking the highest-ever total in a men's T20 World Cup final.
Virat Kohli earned the Man of the Match award for his superb 76-run innings off 59 balls, supported by Axar Patel’s 47 and Shivam Dube’s quick 27 off 16 balls.
South Africa, despite their efforts, could only manage 169 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.
Quinton de Kock scored 39, Tristan Stubbs added 31, and Heinrich Klaasen made a significant 52.
However, the Proteas lost wickets early, with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram dismissed in the second and third overs, respectively.
Meanwhile, India's bowlers, Hardik Pandya (3 wickets), Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah (2 wickets each), played a crucial role in restricting South Africa.
However, India’s victory by 7 runs secured their second T20 World Cup title, the first being in 2007.
While, the Men in Blue maintained a flawless winning streak throughout the tournament.
For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets each, while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada claimed one wicket each.
India's triumph was celebrated as a significant achievement, joining England and the West Indies in winning the T20 World Cup twice.