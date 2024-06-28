Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child

England midfielder Phil Foden is set to rejoin the squad in Germany on Thursday, after briefly returning to the UK for the birth of his third child.
Foden left the England camp for family reasons, as confirmed by the Football Association (FA).
The 24-year-old, who has earned 37 caps, started all three of England's group stage matches at Euro 2024, including Tuesday's draw with Slovenia.
England will face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, and Foden is expected to join training on Friday.
England, led by manager Gareth Southgate, topped Group C with five points from three matches.
For the unversed, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced via Instagram in April, that they were expecting their third child.
The couple already has two children: Ronnie, aged five, and True, who is two years old.