Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child

Phil Foden is expected to join training on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
England midfielder Phil Foden is set to rejoin the squad in Germany on Thursday, after briefly returning to the UK for the birth of his third child.

Foden left the England camp for family reasons, as confirmed by the Football Association (FA).

The 24-year-old, who has earned 37 caps, started all three of England's group stage matches at Euro 2024, including Tuesday's draw with Slovenia.

England will face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, and Foden is expected to join training on Friday.

England, led by manager Gareth Southgate, topped Group C with five points from three matches.

For the unversed, Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke announced via Instagram in April, that they were expecting their third child.

The couple already has two children: Ronnie, aged five, and True, who is two years old.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugal's shock defeat to Georgia
Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft
South Africa reach T20 World Cup finals with historic win against Afghanistan
Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement
Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez leaves team after 23 years
T20 World Cup semi-finals match officials' names reveal: Find out
Roman Reigns' dad Sika Anoa'i leaves wrestling world mourning at age 79
Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates
Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot