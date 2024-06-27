Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft

Antonio Brown once again used a homophobic slur while referring to basketballer Jared McCain on his social media profile.
On Wednesday night, he threw the f-word at Jared McCain, who was being taken out by the Philadelphia 76ers team at No. 17 during the NBA draft.
The former footballer made a post, attaching a clip from the American guard’s TikTok, where he was dancing around in a shower cap with painted nails.
Although he thought this would make for a funny time pass, people in the comment section underneath were disappointed instead of giggling it out with him.
According to TMZ, nearly everyone called out Antonio Brown for making such an inappropriate post, but it unfortunately didn’t affect his behavior for the night.
He went on to call Adam Silver “a giant p*nis” before treating ex-Purdue center, Zach Edey, with a racial slur.
As per the same media portal, this is sadly not the first time that Antonio Brown has been carried away by a basketball game.
Recently, young star Caitlin Clark blocked his profile after he posted some highly insensitive things about her.
Even Damar Hamlin and Tom Brady have reserved him on their block lists.