Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft

  by Web Desk
  June 27, 2024
Antonio Brown once again used a homophobic slur while referring to basketballer Jared McCain on his social media profile.

On Wednesday night, he threw the f-word at Jared McCain, who was being taken out by the Philadelphia 76ers team at No. 17 during the NBA draft.

The former footballer made a post, attaching a clip from the American guard’s TikTok, where he was dancing around in a shower cap with painted nails.

Although he thought this would make for a funny time pass, people in the comment section underneath were disappointed instead of giggling it out with him.

According to TMZ, nearly everyone called out Antonio Brown for making such an inappropriate post, but it unfortunately didn’t affect his behavior for the night.

He went on to call Adam Silver “a giant p*nis” before treating ex-Purdue center, Zach Edey, with a racial slur.

As per the same media portal, this is sadly not the first time that Antonio Brown has been carried away by a basketball game.

Recently, young star Caitlin Clark blocked his profile after he posted some highly insensitive things about her.

Even Damar Hamlin and Tom Brady have reserved him on their block lists.

Sports News

South Africa reach T20 World Cup finals with historic win against Afghanistan
Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement
Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez leaves team after 23 years
T20 World Cup semi-finals match officials' names reveal: Find out
Roman Reigns' dad Sika Anoa'i leaves wrestling world mourning at age 79
Kai Havertz under fire as fans push for national team exit
David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates
Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?